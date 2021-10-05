Gardaí investigate after male (18) suffers broken jaw in alleged hammer attack

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after an 18-year-old man suffered a broken jaw and lost some teeth after he was attacked by a man allegedly wielding a hammer in an incident at Bishopstown in Cork city.

Gardaí are carrying out enquiries into the assault that occurred at a business premises on the Curraheen Road in Bishopstown shortly before midnight on Saturday:

“It is understood that a number of persons were involved in the altercation. One male was seriously injured during the incident. He was treated at the scene by ambulance services and taken to Cork University Hospital. Investigations are ongoing.”

A family member of the injured teenager told the Neil Prendeville show, on Cork’s RedFM, that the youth and his cousin were walking past a petrol station when a car pulled up.

“They pulled masks over their faces and jumped out and just started attacking. One [man] pulled out a hammer and struck the family member on the head and then struck him after that. At that time one of the attackers screamed ‘that’s not them. That’s not them. That’s not him’.”

“We feel it could have been mistaken identity. He was unconscious on the floor. They [the attackers] drove off.”

“He was brought to CUH for CT scans on the brain because he had bleeding on the brain. He is unrecognisable. There isn’t a tooth in his head that isn’t broken. He needs severe dental work done to get back what he has. He has stitches across his forward. He will be scarred for life.”

“He can’t remember anything. He is a quiet young fella. It is going to take a long time for him to get back on his feet.”

The family member, identified only as Louise, said that CCTV footage captured the incident. She is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Louise adds that her family member has now been discharged but it will be a “long road” to recovery.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact gardai in Bishopstown on (021) 462450.