Tuesday 5 October 2021
Special Cabinet meeting this week on corporation tax rate change

The change would see Ireland’s tax rate increase from 12.5% to 15%.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 8:40 AM
1 hour ago
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe
Image: Leah Farrell
CABINET IS SET to be briefed on proposals to join the international agreement on a minimum global tax for multinationals.

Announced in early June, the deal introduces a global tax of at least 15% on the profits of the largest international firms.

It was approved by the G20 in July and has so far been signed by 134 countries, but not by Ireland, whose economic model relies on its favourable 12.5% tax rate.

A Cabinet meeting on Thursday will examine the revised proposals from the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), the organisation charged with reforming the global corporate tax regime.

The proposals are likely to see Ireland abandon its 12.5% corporate tax rate with Ministers to be briefed on Thursday.

The 12.5% tax rate, in place since 2003, has helped Ireland attract a number of American companies, including technology giants such as Apple and Google, and pharmaceutical companies.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told the European Commission in September that Ireland could yet remain outside the global agreement to raise corporate tax levels.

At a meeting with the European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni in Dublin, the Finance Minister said it was “not appropriate” at present for Ireland to sign up to the OECD agreement.

He said Ireland is seeking further assurances on the predictability and certainty of the agreement, ahead of a mid-October deadline to finalise the deal.

Donohoe said Ireland, which relies heavily on the low corporate tax rate of 12.5%, would take the decision based on the best interests of its economy, and not on external pressures.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden spoke with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen yesterday and discussed the work of the US-EU Trade and Technology Council.

The Council is tasked with ensuring rules governing global trade and critical and emerging technologies are rooted in democratic values and market principles and address shared supply chain concerns.  

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

