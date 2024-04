EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #LAST DAY: Varadkar said he was “confident” Stormont can withstand shock resignation of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson.

2. #ARKLOW: TDs and Councillors say they were kept in the dark over reports of proposed airport in Wicklow.

3. #SICK LEAVE: Simon Harris is expected to press pause on expanding sick leave as part of business support plan

4. #GAZA: Israel and Hamas earlier downplayed reports of ‘significant progress’ in truce talks in Egypt

5. #RIP: Irish woman Sarah McNally killed in New York was ‘shining light’, funeral told.