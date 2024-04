TODAY IS LEO Varadkar’s last day as Taoiseach and he will spend it at the first North-South Ministerial Council in nearly three years.

The council was set up under the Good Friday Agreement to develop cross-border co-operation between ministers in the North and the Republic.

It is the council’s first meeting since July 2021 as no meetings took place while powersharing was on hold in Northern Ireland.

Today’s meeting, which is taking place in Armagh, will be hosted by First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly. Varadkar will lead the Irish delegation for the last time.

Varadkar announced his resignation as Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader last month, saying he was “no longer the best person” to lead the country. He will officially hand in his resignation to President Michael D Higgins this evening.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris is expected to be voted in as Taoiseach in the Dáil tomorrow after securing the support of a number of independent TDs.

Harris will also attend today’s council meeting in Armagh.

Fine Gael held its Ard Fheis in Galway over the weekend ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle this week.

Varadkar told delegates at the Ard Fheis he believes the party can achieve a “historic fourth term”, stating it is “time for the next chapter under Simon Harris”.

Plenty to discuss

Today’s council meeting comes in the aftermath of Jeffrey Donaldson’s resignation as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) as he faces charges for historical offences.

In February the DUP agreed to end a boycott and restore powersharing after negotiating a deal with Downing Street over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

O’Neill has said, while Donaldson’s resignation was a shock, it has not put powersharing at risk once again.

Sinn Féin’s deputy leader recently said she has approached the leaders of the three other parties in the ministerial executive in Belfast – the DUP, Alliance and Ulster Unionists – to ensure “cohesion” going forward.

The council is expected to discuss the redevelopment of Casement Park in Belfast, other infrastructure projects and filling vacancies on the boards of North-South bodies, among other issues.

The Irish Government recently committed to spending €800 million on projects in the North, including the A5 road, under the Shared Island initiative.