The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MEATH Gardaí in Kells are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault of a woman in her 20s.

Advertisement

2. #ANIMAL WELFARE The goat hoisted to a tall platform at the Puck Fair in Killorglin, Co. Kerry was brought down from his cage due to the heat for the second time in two days.

3. #HEATWAVE Met Éireann has extended the Status Yellow High Temperature for the country until 6am on Monday with up to 30 degrees forecast in the days ahead.

4. #COURTS A man has been remanded in custody on “serious allegations” of robbing a phone from a Ukrainian girl in Dublin.

5. #UKRAINE Ireland has called for Russia to end its “illegal occupation” of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, as Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations of new shelling near the facility.