The 5 at 5: Thursday

1. #SIPO Minister for State Robert Troy has apologised for errors in his Dáil declarations of interest.
2. #VACCINES Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced the establishment of a Strategic Advisory Group on monkeypox led by the CMO.
3. #THOMAS O’HALLORAN A former British MP as well as Clare Senator Martin Conway have paid tribute to an 87-year-old man originally from Clare whose death in London is being investigated by police.
4. #DRUG SAFETY The HSE will set up a drug testing centre at Electric Picnic following a recommendation made by an expert working group set up as part of the National Drugs Strategy.
5. #REFUGEES A year after the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan no decisions have yet been issued on over 500 applications from people seeking temporary residence here.
