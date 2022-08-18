The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SIPO Minister for State Robert Troy has apologised for errors in his Dáil declarations of interest.

2. #VACCINES Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced the establishment of a Strategic Advisory Group on monkeypox led by the CMO.

3. #THOMAS O’HALLORAN A former British MP as well as Clare Senator Martin Conway have paid tribute to an 87-year-old man originally from Clare whose death in London is being investigated by police.

4. #DRUG SAFETY The HSE will set up a drug testing centre at Electric Picnic following a recommendation made by an expert working group set up as part of the National Drugs Strategy.

5. #REFUGEES A year after the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan no decisions have yet been issued on over 500 applications from people seeking temporary residence here.