Tributes pour in for Clare man murdered in London

A FORMER BRITISH MP has paid tribute to an 87-year-old man originally from Co Clare whose death in London is being investigated by police.

Stephen Pound, former Labour MP for Ealing North near London, said Thomas O’Halloran was like a “community king on his mobility throne”, and was the heart of the area.

Pound said he understood Mr O’Halloran, who was known as “Terry” or “Old Boy Tom” to locals in the Greenford area of west London, was raising money for Ukrainian refugees when he died.

The 87-year-old died after being attacked on his mobility scooter in the Greenford area.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was arrested at an address in Southall, west London this morning, the Metropolitan Police said.

Pound said Mr O’Halloran was an integral part of the community.

“He was almost like the heart around which the whole of Greenford revolved and circulated because he was always there, holding court outside the cafe, or playing his accordion,” he said..

“Terry, as we called him, was always looking out to raise money for people,” Pound added.

The former MP added: “The great thing about him was he was an absolute character, in some ways he almost played up to that, that sort of cheerful Irish stereotype.

“He was a sweet and lovely man and he had a word for everybody. But he was also the uncrowned king of Greenford and his mobility scooter was like his throne.

“In all the years I was his MP, I’d talk to him and chat to him and he’d very often point me in the direction of somebody who needed a bit of help, he was a kind of community king on his mobility throne, sitting there drinking his tea and and doing his scratch card.

“He’ll be sadly, sadly missed. He had the body of an 87-year-old man, but he has the twinkling eyes of a 22-year-old and his brain was as sharp as he could be.

Clare senator Martin Conway has said the mood in Ennistymon is “dull”.

He said Mr O’Halloran would visit his family and friends in Ennistymon every year.

Conway said: “Thomas remained in contact with his family and friends in Ennistymon. The last time he was in Clare was at a wedding of one of his niece’s.

“He was a well-known figure in the area and people are truly shocked.”

A verified online fundraiser has been set up to pay for Mr O’Halloran’s funeral expenses, with over €2,500 (£2,165) raised so far.

The fundraiser’s organiser, who describes themselves as a neighbour of Mr O’Halloran, gave a brief biography of him:

“Tom became a caretaker of a rubbish dump for many years until he retired. Tom was a grandad and a dad and very much a family man.”

One donator said “Glad to be able to help, hope the powers that be in Ireland will show solidarity for one of our own by donating.”

Another said “I’ve seen you around Greenford for years from when you drove your car blasting music to driving your mobility scooter around the area and busking at the station.”

“You always said Hello and put a big smile on my face when ever I saw you. I’ll miss not seeing you around. RIP Tom xx.”

With additional reporting from Jamie Mc Carron