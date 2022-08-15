The 5 at 5: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #HEARING A Dublin man who was killed while out hunting with his dog on farmland in Tallaght earlier this year died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, an inquest has heard.
2. #WAR OF INDEPENDENCE Diaries kept by Michael Collins during the last four years of his life will be made available to the public for the first time next month.
3. #POWER CUTS A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning has been extended for over half of the country until 10pm tonight.
4. #SHINNING STREAK Marty Whelan has said he’s had an “honour bestowed” on him after speaking to a Dubliner who lost a bet to get a tattoo of the broadcaster on his leg.
5. #SOME GOOD NEWS DAA has changed its advice for passengers using Dublin Airport, reducing the amount of time it advises people to arrive before their scheduled flight.
