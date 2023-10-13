EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #JUDGES President Higgins has referred the Judicial Appointments Bill to the Supreme Court so that the state’s highest judges can assess the constitutionality of the bill. This is the first time the President has referred a bill.

2. #CORK The remains of Tina Satchwell have been identified by comparing her dental records with skeletal remains found at her home in Youghal, Co Cork yesterday.

3. #FREEZE The HSE has extended its recruitment freeze to agency staff and junior doctors, formally known as non-consultant hospital doctors.

4. #PASSPORTS A Belfast City councillor will pen a letter to the Department of Foreign Affairs requesting that the redesigned Irish passport includes imagery from Northern Ireland.

5. #LIVE Follow The Journal‘s Liveblog on the Israel-Hamas conflict for the most up-to-date and relevant developments from the region.