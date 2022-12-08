The 5 at 5: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #BLOOD TEST BACKLOG Staffing levels at AT St Vincent’s University Hospital has resulted in significant delays in processing routine bloods for GP patients, The Journal can confirm.
2. #WINTER HAS COME Several status yellow weather warnings are due to take effect this evening as Met Éireann forecasts treacherous conditions around the country.
3. #CERCIVAL CANCER The husband of a woman who died of cervical cancer has reached a settlement with the HSE and two laboratories involved in the CervicalCheck screening programme.
4. #MURDER TRIAL The Special Criminal Court has ruled that evidence from former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall can be heard at the trial of Gerard Hutch.
5. #BRITTNEY GRINER Jailed Basketball star Brittney Griner has been released by Russia – with the US handing over notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange, officials have said.
Comments closed for legal reasons.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS