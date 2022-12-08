The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BLOOD TEST BACKLOG Staffing levels at AT St Vincent’s University Hospital has resulted in significant delays in processing routine bloods for GP patients, The Journal can confirm.

2. #WINTER HAS COME Several status yellow weather warnings are due to take effect this evening as Met Éireann forecasts treacherous conditions around the country.

3. #CERCIVAL CANCER The husband of a woman who died of cervical cancer has reached a settlement with the HSE and two laboratories involved in the CervicalCheck screening programme.

4. #MURDER TRIAL The Special Criminal Court has ruled that evidence from former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall can be heard at the trial of Gerard Hutch.

5. #BRITTNEY GRINER Jailed Basketball star Brittney Griner has been released by Russia – with the US handing over notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange, officials have said.

