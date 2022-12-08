Status Yellow warnings to take effect tonight as 'treacherous conditions' roll in

SEVERAL STATUS YELLOW weather warnings are due to take effect this evening as Met Éireann forecasts treacherous conditions around the country.

Localised warnings for snow and ice will be imposed from 9pm in Dublin, Wicklow and Donegal and will be followed by a country-wide warning for low temperatures and ice.

In Northern Ireland, a Yellow ice warning applies to Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Derry since 4pm today until 12pm on Saturday.

Met Éireann has forecast severe frost and temperatures falling to -4 degrees Celsius

A broader winter weather advisory for Ireland that came into effect earlier in the week is still in place until Monday.

The latest forecast for tonight predicts “treacherous conditions” with a severe frost setting in quickly after darkness falls.

Wintry showers of sleet and snow are expected mainly across east Leinster with some lying snow possible, as well as sleet and snow showers over Donegal.

Temperatures will be “bitterly cold” with lowest temperatures of -5 to -2 degrees, a light northerly breeze, and some freezing fog.

Tomorrow, much of the country will be dry with low winter sunshine, according to Met Éireann.

“Very cold though with icy stretches, some lying snow, as well as freezing fog in parts,” the forecaster said.

“Wintry showers will affect some northern and western coastal counties, possibly thundery near the coast. Highest temperatures ranging from 0 to 4 degrees, in light northwest or variable breezes.”

Advice to the public

Charity Alone is urging older people to take extra care and keep themselves warm as temperatures drop and for people to check in on their neighbours.

CEO Seán Moynihan said that “following a drop in temperatures and a frost risk, we are advising older people to be prepared by ensuring they have adequate heat, medication and food at home. Many older people are often hesitant to reach out and ALONE want them to know that they should not be afraid to ask for support if needed.”

It is advising older people to be cautious of falls by limiting walking outdoors during icy conditions, wearing well fitted shoes, and ensuring that floors in their homes are clear from any trip hazards.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has cautioned farmers, fishers and others working in rural areas to take extra safety precautions.

“Farmers should ensure that their yards are safe, firstly by tidying up to remove material which can cause trips or falls. All dripping taps, pipes and drainpipes should be repaired to avoid slippery patches of ice in the yard,” the minister said.

“It is important to plan early and attempt to address potential challenges before they arise. Create an inventory of what supplies you might need to keep your yard and farm safe such as salt for gritting as well as adequate feed stocks.

“As a starting point, it is important that all animals have free access to water. Supplies of drinking water should be checked daily, and surface ice broken on troughs twice per day. It is important that taps should not be left running to prevent freezing.”

The Road Safety Authority is asking motorists to be extra cautious on untreated road surfaces. A polished or glossy appearance on a road could signal black ice.

The RSA is advising drivers to:

Keep a lookout for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users as snow may reduce visibility

Keep windows clear of snow during journeys

Manoeuvre gently and avoid harsh braking, acceleration or steering that can induce a skid

Use the highest gear possible to reduce the engine revs as this will help avoid wheel spin.

For pedestrians, the RSA has advised:

Do not underestimate the danger of frost and ice

Be aware that even if surfaces do not look particularly icy or slippery, black ice could be present

Be aware that slips and falls often occur in places people see as safe and secure, such as outside their homes

Wear appropriate footwear

Wear high visibility clothing, carry a torch, and make sure any bike used for cycling is fitted with lights in the front and rear.