The 5 at 5: Tuesday

1. #AIRPORT The Defence Forces will be put on standby to address backlogs at Dublin Airport.

2. #FACE MASKS The Health Minister is to draft precautionary legislation that would allow for masks to again be made mandatory in certain settings.

3. #TEXAS Three people are in custody after 46 bodies were found in a lorry trailer containing suspected migrants.

4. #SPECIAL EDUCATION The government has approved a Bill that will allow it to compel schools to provide special classes for children with special educational needs more quickly.

5. #HOWTH DART A second youth has been spared a custodial sentence for a “daunting” incident that led to a teenage girl getting knocked head-first under a Dart train.

