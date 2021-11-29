#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Niall O'Connor Monday 29 Nov 2021, 4:54 PM
30 minutes ago 1,119 Views 0 Comments
Alamy Stock Photo
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #OMICRON: A number of suspected cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant have been identified in Ireland, the Minister for Health has said.

2. #NO ROOM AT THE INN: Planning permission for a hotel structure at the site of Dublin’s Cobblestone pub has been refused by Dublin City Council

3. #SWEDEN: Swedish Social Democrat Party leader Magdalena Andersson has been elected as the country’s prime minister today after her initial attempt last week lasted only seven hours. 

4. #HIGH COURT: Lawyers acting for Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave have failed in their bid to stop a fresh High Court action from being taken against him by one of his former business partners.

5. #REPUBLIC: Barbados is about to cut ties with the British monarchy and become the world’s newest republic.

