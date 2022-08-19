The 5 at 5: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #ROAD TRAGEDY A young boy has died after being hit by a vehicle near Ballinagare in Co Roscommon.
2. #HOUSING CRISIS Tánaiste Leo Varadkar declares housing crisis a “breach of the social contract”.
3. #THOMAS O’HALLORAN A 44-year-old man charged with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran, who was stabbed in the chest in a “vicious attack” on a mobility scooter, has been remanded in custody.
4. #BRIDGE Dublin City Council is seeking the views of the public on the naming of the bridge over the Royal Canal at Croke Park.
5. #SPRINTERS The Ireland women’s 4X400m relay team has stormed into the final at the European Championships in Munich, while Louise Shanahan has also booked her spot in the final of the 800m.
