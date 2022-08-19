Infant boy dies in Roscommon road accident

A YOUNG BOY has died after being hit by a vehicle near Ballinagare in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the road traffic accident at around 9 o’clock this morning

The infant boy received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead.

His body was then taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will take place.

No other injuries were reported.

A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators has since been completed and a liaison officer has been appointed to support the boy’s family at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Boyle Garda Station 071 966 4620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.