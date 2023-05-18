Advertisement

Thursday 18 May 2023
GOOD EVENING
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #NAVAN There has been widespread condemnation of an attack on a young teen boy in Navan, with calls for social media companies to remove videos of the incident that circulated yesterday.

2. #CLIMATE ACTION Protestors from Extinction Rebellion blocked the entrance to a conference, for the international investment fund community in Ireland, demanding that the companies divest their funding from fossil fuels.

3. #NEW ZEALAND Police have charged a man with arson over a hostel fire that killed at least six people in the country’s capital.

4. #ASYLUM SEEKERS Justice Minister Simon Harris has said that those who “cross the line between protest and seeking to endanger” asylum seekers will face the “full rigour of the law”.

5. #SEXUAL VIOLENCE One in four adult women has experienced sexual violence with a partner, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office.

Mairead Maguire
