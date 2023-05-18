'Stomach churning': Dáil hears widespread condemnation of Navan teen assault video

THE DÁIL HAS heard cross party condemnation of the attack on a young teen boy in Navan, and calls for social media companies to remove videos of the incident that circulated on social media yesterday.

The Tánaiste labelled the attack “stomach churning” and said that the Oireachtas and the country at large are “sickened and disturbed” by it, and sympathising with the victim and his family.

“I hope all the resources he needs to recover are made available,” he added.

A group of boys were involved in the attack on one of their peers.

The victim of the assault, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda on Monday afternoon to receive treatment for serious facial injuries.

Opening Leader’s questions this afternoon, Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said at the parent of four boys, he was “disgusted and sickened to the core” to see a young person be attacked in this way.

He said that it is “every parent’s nightmare” for their child to be targeted in this way, or for their child to be involved in such an attack.

Doherty added that there is a worrying trend of attacks being “orchestrated” to create content to be shared on social media platforms, and that it is posing a danger to young people.

Micheál Martin when the office of the newly appointed Online Safety Commissioner will be able to tackle “individual complaints”, and play an active role in seeing videos of attacks online taken down.

Martin said that he could not provide a “timeline” of the office’s progress today, but that work is being done in this area.

He added that social media companies already have “an obligation” to remove harmful content, and that the Government’s has repeatedly engaged with them about this duty.

“They say they are doing it, but the rapidity with which it is being done has to be questioned,” he added.

Doherty said that it is “not acceptable” that the video of the attack is still being allowed to be shared on social media platforms.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said that the attack was “appalling”, and also offered her sympathy to the victim and his family.