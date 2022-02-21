The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BOOSTED: Covid-19 vaccine boosters will be offered to all children aged 12-15-years following new recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

2. #UKRAINE: Russian President Vladamir Putin convened senior officials to consider recognising the independence of Russia-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as Kyiv denies Moscow’s claim that it has launched a military offensive.

3. #COVID-19: 11,671 new PCR-confirmed cases and 8,515 positive antigen tests were reported to public health officials since Friday.

4. #CONNECTED HUBS: People working remotely will be able to book office or desk space in new local hubs through a new mobile app from the Government.

5. #GOLFGATE: Former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan suggested he may seek compensation from the European Commission over his resignation amid the Golfgate controversy