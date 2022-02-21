The 5 at 5: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #BOOSTED: Covid-19 vaccine boosters will be offered to all children aged 12-15-years following new recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.
2. #UKRAINE: Russian President Vladamir Putin convened senior officials to consider recognising the independence of Russia-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as Kyiv denies Moscow’s claim that it has launched a military offensive.
3. #COVID-19: 11,671 new PCR-confirmed cases and 8,515 positive antigen tests were reported to public health officials since Friday.
4. #CONNECTED HUBS: People working remotely will be able to book office or desk space in new local hubs through a new mobile app from the Government.
5. #GOLFGATE: Former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan suggested he may seek compensation from the European Commission over his resignation amid the Golfgate controversy
