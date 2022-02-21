#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 21 February 2022
Advertisement

Phil Hogan may seek compensation over resignation during golfgate saga

Hogan has spoken to a French newspaper about his interactions with Ursula von der Leyen as the controversy raged.

By Céimin Burke Monday 21 Feb 2022, 12:47 PM
6 minutes ago 548 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5688900
Phil Hogan may look for compensation from the EU over his resignation in August 2020.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Phil Hogan may look for compensation from the EU over his resignation in August 2020.
Phil Hogan may look for compensation from the EU over his resignation in August 2020.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER EU COMMISSIONER Phil Hogan has suggested he may seek compensation from the European Commission over his resignation amid the golfgate controversy.

Hogan resigned from the trade commissioner role in August 2020 after attending the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner and as revelations about his movements during severe pandemic restrictions emerged.

The resignation followed a demand from Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to account for his time in Ireland around the society event.

In an interview published in the French newspaper Libération, Hogan, a former senior Fine Gael minister, suggests he could take action against the Commission over the matter.

Libération’s Europe Correspondent Jean Quatremer writes that Hogan “did not rule out the idea of demanding compensation for the damage suffered”.

The paper says Hogan met von der Leyen three times in four days as the controversy raged in August 2020.

Hogan told the newspaper that von der Leyen saw the intervention of Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan as crucial in his eventual departure.

The Kilkenny politician is quoted as saying that he felt “that she [von der Leyen] wants to end this affair as quickly as possible and that she wants me to leave. She immediately believed in the interpretation given by the Irish Government, which claimed that I had undermined its pandemic strategy by my actions.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Quatremer’s piece notes that it was pointed out in the meeting that social media in Ireland was calling for Hogan to resign.

Von der Leyen reportedly urged Hogan to resign, outlining that the fact that he obeyed the law “does not resolve the way his behaviour was perceived”.

In the Libération interview, Hogan said he sat next to the former Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary during the golf dinner, who, he said: “participated in the Government meeting which decided on the new restrictions.”

Hogan previously apologised for attending the controversial dinner in Clifden, Co Galway, but denied that he breached Covid-19 quarantine rules.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie