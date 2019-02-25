The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has batted away questions about the potential of a Brexit extension, after it was raised at an EU-Arab summit in Egypt.

2.#COURTS: Retired surgeon Michael Shine, who groped seven boys in his care over a period of three decades, has been jailed for four years.

3. #TEEN DEATH: A 16-year-old boy who was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Co Carlow has been named locally as Eamon Kavanagh.

4. #THE OSCARS: Green Book won The Academy Award for Best Film as Olivia Colman won Best Actress in last night’s Hollywood bash.

5. #DUBLIN UNDERGROUND: Thieves who vandalised a crypt in Dublin have stolen the head of an 800-year-old mummy known as The Crusader.