Monday 25 February, 2019
Leo Varadkar to hold talks with Theresa May in Egypt amid Brexit confusion

The leaders are at an EU-Arab League summit in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 25 Feb 2019, 8:35 AM
29 minutes ago 2,112 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4511445

EU-Arab League Summit in Egypt Source: DPA/PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR is to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May today at the EU-Arab League summit that’s been held this weekend.

The leaders have gathered in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh; she’s due to meet Varadkar and a number of other leaders this morning before a press conference at 1.30pm (11.30 Irish time).

She is also due to meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at 12.15pm (10.15am Irish time), and has already held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte this morning.

EU-League of Arab States Summit Theresa May meeting with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte. Source: Stefan Rousseau

May met with European Council President Donald Tusk yesterday.

Her and her team will return to Brussels tomorrow, and will address the House of Commons on her talks with the EU on the Brexit process. On Wednesday, MPs will have the chance to debate their own ideas for the way forward through this prolonged Brexit stalemate.

Yesterday, May confirmed reports that a vote on her Withdrawal Agreement would be postponed. The House of Commons was due to hold a vote this Wednesday, 27 February – but that has now been pushed back to Tuesday 12 March, just over two weeks before the UK leaves the European Union on 29 March. 

Commentators are speculating that leaving the vote until the last minute could pressure MPs to vote for her deal, which suffered a historic House of Commons defeat in January.

There are also reports that assurances to the Irish backstop, which MPs have blamed for the rejection of May’s deal, will be given by the EU and Ireland in an attempt to avoid a dreaded no-deal Brexit.

Reacting to May’s decision to postpone the vote, Varadkar said:

“This is a situation the UK has created for itself so we are not playing chicken, we are not playing poker, we are just standing by our position which has been solid from day one.”

- with reporting from AFP 

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

