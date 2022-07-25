Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Monday 25 July 2022
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Jamie McCarron Monday 25 Jul 2022, 4:43 PM
12 minutes ago 277 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5825549
Image: Shutterstock/Slatan
Image: Shutterstock/Slatan

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ALL OFFBOARD Irish Rail has apologised today for what it described as “chaos” at Bray Dart Station over the weekend. 

2. #SHARED ISLAND A Seanad Committee is asking for people from all traditions to submit their views and ideas about the island of Ireland’s constitutional future.

3. #COURTS After an appeals process that began seven years ago, Graham Dwyer, who murdered vulnerable childcare worker Elaine O’Hara, has secured a date to appeal his conviction in December.

4. #DART+WEST Iarnród Éireann is preparing to extend the Dart network out to Co Kildare and Co Meath under plans for the new Dart+ West, with a railway order application to be lodged this week.

5. #TRAGIC An Irish man in his 20s was killed yesterday morning in a road traffic accident on the Indonesian island of Bali.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie