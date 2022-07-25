The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ALL OFFBOARD Irish Rail has apologised today for what it described as “chaos” at Bray Dart Station over the weekend.

Advertisement

2. #SHARED ISLAND A Seanad Committee is asking for people from all traditions to submit their views and ideas about the island of Ireland’s constitutional future.

3. #COURTS After an appeals process that began seven years ago, Graham Dwyer, who murdered vulnerable childcare worker Elaine O’Hara, has secured a date to appeal his conviction in December.

4. #DART+WEST Iarnród Éireann is preparing to extend the Dart network out to Co Kildare and Co Meath under plans for the new Dart+ West, with a railway order application to be lodged this week.

5. #TRAGIC An Irish man in his 20s was killed yesterday morning in a road traffic accident on the Indonesian island of Bali.