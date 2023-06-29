Advertisement

1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #RTE RTÉ executives faced a grilling from the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee today, with members hearing that €270,000 was spent via a barter account to entertain clients of the broadcaster

2. #LATE LATE Incoming host of The Late Late Show Patrick Kielty has confirmed he will be paid €250,000 for a 30-show season on a three-year contract, as well as a one-off payment of €20,000 for pre-production and rehearsals

3. #MORTGAGE RATES AIB has announced a hike in mortgage interest rates in response to the hikes seen this month from the European Central Bank

The funeral of Chloe Mitchell, whose death is the subject of a PSNI murder inquiry, has heard that a void has been left in the hearts in her family and friends

5.#UK The British government will seek to appeal against a ruling that its plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda are unlawful, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he “fundamentally” disagrees with the decision

