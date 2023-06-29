LIVE: Taoiseach calls for Ryan Tubridy and Dee Forbes to come before Oireachtas Committee

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 32 minutes ago
ANOTHER SESSION OF questioning is in store for RTÉ executives today.
24 hours after senior officials came before the Oireachtas Media Committee, the Public Accounts Committee will hear from RTÉ representatives and officials from the Department of Media.
Public interest remains high after the revelation that RTÉ did not disclose €345,000 worth of payments made to presenter Ryan Tubridy since 2017.
The Taoiseach has called for Tubridy and former Director General Dee Forbes, who resigned this week, to come before an Oireachtas committee.
Follow along with The Journal’s liveblog for updates throughout the day.
Over in the Dáil, RTÉ has been raised again during Leaders’ Questions.
People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett expressed strongly his discontent with RTÉ and claimed that the scandal “very seriously jeopardises” the future of the broadcaster.
Tense exchanges were seen between Boyd Barrett and Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó’Fearghaíl.
Dee Forbes had been invited to come before the Oireachtas but a spokesperson said she was unable to attend due to health reasons.
The Taoiseach is in Brussels today for a meeting of the EU Council, where reporters have asked him about the ongoing situation unfurling over RTÉ at home.
“We need transparency, we need to know the facts, and then there needs to be accountability once we know all the facts,” Varadkar said.
On funding, he said that the government needs to fund public service broadcasting but that it’s “not just about RTÉ”.
“I think more and more people appreciate that there is more to public service broadcasting than RTÉ,” he said.
“We’ve suspended our work on the reform of the TV licence but we will need to resume that at a point because public service broadcasting is important. I don’t like the alternative, which is not having properly funded public service broadcasting. But we need a collection mechanism that’s modern, that’s efficient, and also need to make sure that the money is distributed more fairly.”
NEW: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called for Ryan Tubridy and Dee Forbes to come before an Oireachtas Committee.
Speaking to reporters, Varadkar said: “We are trying to get to the bottom of what happened when it comes to these unusual clandestine payments in RTÉ.
“RTÉ executives and board members have come before an Oireachtas committee to answer questions but there are other people who could shine light on this and they include Ryan Tubridy, they include his agents, they include Dee Forbes.
“I still think that they should be willing to come before the committee to answer questions. There are procedures. They will be treated fairly. I think that would be the right thing to do from their part. They may have a story to tell and I think it’s right that they should be allowed to tell their side of the story.”
Good morning. Lauren Boland here.
Senior RTÉ executives are due to appear before a second Oireachtas committee this afternoon after being grilled at the Media Committee yesterday over the undisclosed payments made to presenter Ryan Tubridy to the tune of €345,000.
The Public Accounts Committee will hear from RTÉ representatives and officials from the Department of Media from 1.30pm today.
Here’s what came to light already during yesterday’s four-hour meeting – and what’s still not clear.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site