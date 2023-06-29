LIVE: Taoiseach calls for Ryan Tubridy and Dee Forbes to come before Oireachtas Committee

Dee Forbes had been invited to come before the Oireachtas but a spokesperson said she was unable to attend due to health reasons.

The Taoiseach is in Brussels today for a meeting of the EU Council, where reporters have asked him about the ongoing situation unfurling over RTÉ at home.

“We need transparency, we need to know the facts, and then there needs to be accountability once we know all the facts,” Varadkar said.

On funding, he said that the government needs to fund public service broadcasting but that it’s “not just about RTÉ”.

“I think more and more people appreciate that there is more to public service broadcasting than RTÉ,” he said.

“We’ve suspended our work on the reform of the TV licence but we will need to resume that at a point because public service broadcasting is important. I don’t like the alternative, which is not having properly funded public service broadcasting. But we need a collection mechanism that’s modern, that’s efficient, and also need to make sure that the money is distributed more fairly.”