EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the day’s biggest news stories.

1. #THE MONK: The State will oppose an application by Gerard “The Monk” Hutch, to have his legal costs reimbursed from the State.

2. #COST OF LIVING: The government has called for retailers to “step up to the plate” and commit to a wider reduction in grocery costs, ahead of a retail summit later this week.

3. #SUDAN: Airstrikes shook Sudan’s capital again today while the latest truce talks have yielded no progress, with a Saudi diplomat saying both sides consider themselves “capable of winning the battle”.

4. #PRISONER: A prison officer has been stabbed in the face during an attempted escape of an inmate in Dublin earlier today.

5. #GAA: Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said that the GAA’s decision to make fans pay to watch some senior hurling matches via an app “should be reviewed” over concerns that older hurling fans are being excluded.