The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 30 Dec 2021, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19 The Irish Nurses and Midwives Association has called for all activity, bar urgent care, to be curtailed within the public hospital system as issues with capacity arise.

2. #GHISLAINE MAXWELL Following the conviction of predatory socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew’s accuser has said that “others must be held accountable” amid accusations that she was trafficked for sex with the royal.

3. #COAST GUARD The Coast Guard recorded a 12% increase in callouts in 2021, with the agency seeing an estimated 2,970 callouts this year compared to 2,665 in 2020

4. #OMAGH BOMBING Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern told UK Prime Minister Tony Blair that the Real IRA were not “overly active” just two weeks before the Omagh bombing in August 1998.

5. #MENTAL HEALTH There were over 1,800 people restrained or secluded while in mental health care facilities in Ireland in 2020, according to a new report published today.

