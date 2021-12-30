#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 30 December 2021
Advertisement

Coast Guard records 12% increase in callouts over the past year

There was a small reduction in the number of drowning incidents.

By Nicky Ryan Thursday 30 Dec 2021, 3:23 PM
39 minutes ago 729 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5643078
Image: Alamy
Image: Alamy

THE IRISH COAST Guard recorded a 12% increase in callouts over the past year.

The agency saw an estimated 2,970 this year, compared to 2,665 in 2020.

The increases were largely down to spikes in callouts in April (249 compared to 139 last year) and July (469 callouts compared to 339).

Overall, the Coast Guard estimates that 474 lives were saved as part of its activities. It called out to fewer drownings than in 2020 (down 7 to 68).

Its end-of-year statement made note of the rescue of crew members from a sinking ship off the coast of Cork in March. The operation was conducted with the assistance of the Irish Naval Service and the RNLI.

The Coast Guard helicopter winched seven people to safety in dangerous weather conditions when the Ellie Adhamh – which was being towed back to shore after losing power – began listing and taking on water.

The helicopter crew received medals at the National Bravery Awards following the incident.

During 2021, Coast Guard volunteer units were tasked with 1,400 callouts, the Coast Guard helicopter flew 886 missions, and the RNLI were tasked on 991 incidents.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Coast Guard Director Eugene Clonan said:

We are indebted to the men and women that make up our SAR community, for the discipline and commitment they have demonstrated in facing the challenge presented by Covid and in maintaining service availability throughout the year.

Earlier this month, the Department of Transport announced that the Doolin Coast Guard Unit was to be reconstituted after it was temporarily stood down following resignations.

The Coast Guard has seen allegations of wider issues in its culture and interaction between management and volunteer units in recent months.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie