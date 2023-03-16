EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ST JOHN AMBULANCE: An independent review into past child abuse within charity St John Ambulance Ireland has stated that the organisation still operates under a “quasi-military structure” which is not “appropriate for a healthy child protection and safeguarding culture”.

2.#END OF AN ERA: Ryan Tubridy is to step down as host of The Late Late Show at the end of the current season after 14 years in the role.

3. #ENOCH BURKE: The High Court has ruled that Enoch Burke must pay Wilson Hospital school’s for legal costs it has incurred for motions brought in the ongoing legal battle between the parties.

4. #USA AND RUSSIA: The Pentagon has released footage of what it says was a Russian aircraft pouring fuel on a US Air Force surveillance drone and clipping its propeller in international air space over the Black Sea

5. #BANSHEES IN BEIJING: Minister for Environment and Transport Eamon Ryan has arrived in Beijing, with high-level meetings on climate and a screening of The Banshees of Inisherin on the cards.