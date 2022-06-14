The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #NOT GUILTY: Delivery cyclist George Bento who stabbed schoolboy Josh Dunne to death has been found not guilty of any offence in relation to the fatal stabbing by a jury at the Central Criminal Court.

2. #GFA: Micheál Martin has said that the UK’s Bill to unilaterally change the Northern Ireland Protocol is a “fundamental breach of trust” and labelled it “not well thought out”.

3. #BAKED OFF: A supermarket manager who was sacked for giving himself a discount on stale bakery goods that were due to be written off has been awarded over €17,500 for unfair dismissal.

4. #DISASTER: Michael D Higgins has described Ireland’s housing crisis as a “great failure” and a “disaster”.

5. #NOT HAVING IT: Donald Trump has decried a congressional probe into the riot by his supporters last year at the US Capitol as a “mockery of justice” yesterday.