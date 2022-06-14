The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #NOT GUILTY: Delivery cyclist George Bento who stabbed schoolboy Josh Dunne to death has been found not guilty of any offence in relation to the fatal stabbing by a jury at the Central Criminal Court.
2. #GFA: Micheál Martin has said that the UK’s Bill to unilaterally change the Northern Ireland Protocol is a “fundamental breach of trust” and labelled it “not well thought out”.
3. #BAKED OFF: A supermarket manager who was sacked for giving himself a discount on stale bakery goods that were due to be written off has been awarded over €17,500 for unfair dismissal.
4. #DISASTER: Michael D Higgins has described Ireland’s housing crisis as a “great failure” and a “disaster”.
5. #NOT HAVING IT: Donald Trump has decried a congressional probe into the riot by his supporters last year at the US Capitol as a “mockery of justice” yesterday.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS