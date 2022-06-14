#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 14 June 2022
Advertisement

WRC awards ex-Lidl employee €17,500 for dismissal over discounted baked goods

On two occasions, the man purchased stale products from the shop’s bakery at a discounted price.

By Darragh McDonagh Tuesday 14 Jun 2022, 4:27 PM
51 minutes ago 7,179 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5790637
Image: Shutterstock/BearFotos
Image: Shutterstock/BearFotos

A SUPERMARKET MANAGER who was sacked for giving himself a discount on stale bakery goods that were due to be written off has been awarded over €17,500 for unfair dismissal.

Arkadiusz Grzyb had worked for Lidl for almost 10 years and was working as a deputy store manager when he was accused of manipulating the company’s “waste not” policy to steal bakery items in October 2020.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) heard that this policy provided for price reductions in respect of foods that were at their “best before” date.

It applied to meat products, but there was confusion among staff as to whether it also applied to bakery goods.

On two occasions, Grzyb purchased stale products from the in-store bakery at a discounted price of 20 cent each.

The full price of the items was €7.20 but they were due to be written off and disposed of.

He had closed the bakery 25 minutes early because the goods were stale and he wanted to allow staff to finish at 9:15pm. 

Grzyb said this was common practice in some of the other stores where he had worked.

He noted that there had been no economic loss to the company, and it had actually gained from his actions as he had paid for goods that would otherwise have been thrown out.

An investigation meeting took place in December 2020, at which Grzyb admitted to a number of cash management and inventory control procedures.

A subsequent disciplinary hearing found that he had breached procedures and concluded that there had been a fundamental breakdown of trust. He was dismissed on 15 March, 2021 and the decision was upheld on appeal.

In his submission to the WRC, the complainant claimed the conduct of his employer had been unreasonable as his actions had not constituted gross misconduct, and no regard had been given to his reasonable excuse.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He contended that the investigation had been adversarial and predetermined, and noted that he had been unaware that he was being accused of theft until he received the investigation report.

In her decision, WRC adjudication officer Davnet O’Driscoll said there had been little consideration in the process of Grzyb’s explanation for the breach of procedures or the evidence of other employees about the lack of clarity in the discounting practice.

His years of good service and the low value of the goods involved had also been overlooked. She also noted that no alternative to dismissal had been considered.

“In all circumstances, I find the sanction of dismissal does not come within the band of reasonable responses and is disproportionate,” said O’Driscoll.

She found that Grzyb had been unfairly dismissed but “undoubtedly contributed to his dismissal”. He was awarded compensation of €23,461 but this was reduced to €17,596 in view of his contribution to the outcome.

O’Driscoll also directed Lidl to pay the complainant €3,615 in respect of four weeks’ notice, bringing the total amount to €21,212.

About the author:

About the author
Darragh McDonagh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie