Ireland cannot become collateral damage in UK's bid to change NI Protocol, says Coveney

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Simon Coveney has said that Ireland cannot become collateral damage as part of the UK’s plans to unilaterally override the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Yesterday, the UK Government published the legislation to attempt to override significant parts of the Protocol, effectively scrapping customs checks between Northern Ireland and Britain as well as allowing Ministers to change almost every aspect of the text.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that the legislation was a “reasonable, practical solution to the problems facing Northern Ireland” and reasserted that the plan did not break international law.

However, Coveney has hit back against the UK Government’s plans, calling them “reckless” and “illegal”.

“If this legislation takes effect, it will be illegal as well because effectively what is happening here is the British government is empowering its ministers to disregard large elements of an international agreement, which is international law,” said Coveney, speaking on Newstalk Breakfast.

“[The UK Government] is sending the message to the EU and to Ireland to either give us what we want, or we’re going to take it anyway. I mean, it’s an extraordinary position for the British government to take, particularly when they haven’t made any efforts at negotiation since 11 February.”

Coveney said that he believed this bill had a “long way to go” before it ends up in British law, due to both unease within the Conservative Party as well as opposition to the bill on the opposition benches in Westminster.

However, he said that both Ireland and the EU need to plan how they would respond if the bill was to become law.

We have to plan as Ireland and as the EU collectively, for how we would respond if this were to become law, because we cannot allow a situation where Ireland becomes the collateral damage of a reckless British government strategy on the Northern Ireland protocol.

When asked about the UK Government’s legal basis for the Bill, the ‘Doctrine of Necessity’, Coveney said that he didn’t accept it at all, saying that it was not the last option available.

“I don’t accept it at all because that relies on this being the last and only resort, in terms of protecting a key national interest. But of course, it’s not because there is an open negotiation.”

Coveney added that current relations between the UK and Ireland are in the worst position since he became Foreign Affairs Minister.

“In my time, I haven’t seen relations in this place before… Unfortunately what we have now is a British Government setting aside that approach and commitment to partnership with the Irish Government and so we are in uncharted waters.”

Truss said that the action was taken on the Protocol due to the ongoing political situation in Northern Ireland, with the DUP refusing to return to power-sharing due to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“The reason that we feel that we absolutely had to take action is because of the situation in Northern Ireland,” said Truss, speaking to BBC Good Morning Ulster.

“The fact is that the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement is being undermined. We haven’t seen an Executive formed since February, we have seen east-west trade diminished, trade diverted to north-south. We’ve also seen the people of Northern Ireland not able to benefit from tax breaks.

“These are all issues that we need to sort out. Our preference is to sort them out with the EU, but as yet the EU are not agreeing to change the text of the protocol.”

However, Sinn Féin Vice-President and First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill disagreed with Truss, saying that Brexit and the Good Friday Agreement were incompatible and that the Northern Ireland Protocol was introduced as a mitigation measure.

“When this started, we said that the Good Friday Agreement and Brexit were incompatible and we didn’t consent to Brexit being foisted upon us,” said O’Neill, speaking to Morning Ireland.

We sought to find some mitigation in the form of the protocol.

“We always knew that we need to try to mitigate the worst excesses of the hardest possible Brexit that’s been delivered by Boris Johnson and the DUP.

“They’re undermining our peace agreement at every turn. So it’s the DUP and Boris Johnson that’s undermining the Good Friday Agreement, because of a problem which they themselves delivered to the people here.”

Bill welcomed

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson welcomed the publication of the Bill by the UK Government, saying that it “offers a potential solution” to problems caused by the Protocol.

When asked whether or not the DUP would be returning to power-sharing following the publication of the bill, Donaldson said that the party wanted to see the legislative process get underway first.

“We only have seen the publication of this bill. It hasn’t yet begun its parliamentary process. We want to see that underway,” said Donaldson, speaking on Morning Ireland.

Obviously, we believe that this bill provides potential for a solution on the Protocol. And as such, we very much welcome it.

“We will work with the government to ensure that the bill goes through the parliamentary process and as it does, we will give thought to what steps we can take.”

However, he said that political institutions in Northern Ireland cannot be restored until there is “clarity and certainty” on the Protocol.

Additional reporting by Press Association