The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ASTRAZENECA Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced plans to build a €306 million manufacturing facility in Blanchardstown.

2. #METROLINK The government has been urged to clarify its plans for the MetroLink project after reports that it may not be completed until 2034.

3. #ZAPPONE The Secretary General in the Department of An Taoiseach is set to appear before an Oireachtas Committee over the appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy.

4. #MENTAL HEALTH The HSE has no “specific plans” for the site of the Owenacurra Centre, a mental health care facility in Midleton, which it intends to close next month.

5. #GREEN THUMB Irish gardener Billy Alexander received a gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show in London.