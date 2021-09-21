The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #ASTRAZENECA Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced plans to build a €306 million manufacturing facility in Blanchardstown.
2. #METROLINK The government has been urged to clarify its plans for the MetroLink project after reports that it may not be completed until 2034.
3. #ZAPPONE The Secretary General in the Department of An Taoiseach is set to appear before an Oireachtas Committee over the appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy.
4. #MENTAL HEALTH The HSE has no “specific plans” for the site of the Owenacurra Centre, a mental health care facility in Midleton, which it intends to close next month.
5. #GREEN THUMB Irish gardener Billy Alexander received a gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show in London.
