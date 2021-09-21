#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 21 September 2021
Advertisement

Irish gardener wins gold medal at Chelsea Flower Show

The Chelsea Flower Show is the world’s most prestigious gardening events.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 21 Sep 2021, 11:58 AM
1 hour ago 7,359 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5554173
Billy Alexander inside his gold winning fern garden.
Image: RHS
Billy Alexander inside his gold winning fern garden.
Billy Alexander inside his gold winning fern garden.
Image: RHS

A COUNTY KERRY horticulturist has won a Gold Medal at the world famous RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Ireland’s Master Gardener Billy Alexander of Kells Bay Gardens in Co. Kerry has received a gold medal at the prestigious event in London. 

It is Alexander’s second such award from the Royal Horticultural society (RHS) for his exotic fern display, after receiving a gold medal at the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival in July of this year. 

The gardener said that the display showcases the uniqueness, diversity and beauty of world fern species, all of which grow naturally in the idyllic microclimate at Kells Bay Gardens overlooking the Dingle Peninsula. 

“To receive a second gold medal from the esteemed RHS is hugely rewarding, and it is a great privilege to be here today.

“Our fern collection is the real jewel in the crown at Kells Bay Gardens, and the enthusiasm and level of care required to conserve and build upon our historical and rare species has been several decades in the making.

“The invitation to showcase has not been without its challenges however, as the realities of transporting agricultural matter during a pandemic, and across borders, has resulted in significant logistical and financial investments along the way.

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to this year’s show and to introduce them to the intricate and fascinating world of ferns through our stand-out exhibition,” 

The Chelsea Flower Show is one of the world’s most famous gardening exhibitions and began today in London. 

Jon Wheatley, senior RHS Judge paid tribute to the Irish gardener for his display. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Probably the most outstanding exhibit of ferns I have ever seen at any Chelsea show, the range and quality of Billy’s plants is quite exceptional, congratulations – he is a credit to his country,” he said.

Kells Bay Gardens are situated overlooking Dingle Bay.

A spokesperson for the event said that the gardens are known locally as the ‘Jewel on the Ring’ and stretch to just over seventeen hectares, which contain a collection of sub-tropical plants.

The centrepiece of the gardens is the extensive tree fern collection, many of which date back to the mid-19th century after being brought over from Australia. The plants have adapted well due to the idyllic microclimate offered in the sunny south-west of Ireland. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie