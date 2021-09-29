#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 29 September 2021
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 29 Sep 2021, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

1. #GET THE LIGHTS A major report from Eirgrid says Ireland may have electricity shortages over the next five winters because of rising demand and the closure of old power plants.

2. #HOUSING Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told the Taoiseach he should be “ashamed” that only eight affordable homes will be delivered by the end of this year.

3. #COURT A jury found a man guilty of murdering his wife Anne Colomines in their home in 2017.

4. #BALDONNEL Gerry Hutch is due to arrive in Ireland this evening to appear in court on charges of murder related to the Regency Hotel attack.  

5. #CORONAVIRUS Irish citizens who received an authorised Covid-19 vaccine outside of the EU will be able to obtain a Digital Covid-19 Certificate.

