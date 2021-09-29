Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch en route from Spain and due before court in Dublin tonight

GERRY ‘THE MONK’ Hutch will arrive in Ireland this evening and is set to appear in court on charges of murder related to the Regency Hotel attack.

Hutch was arrested by Spanish Police who were carrying out surveillance on his home in the south of Spain on the Costa del Sol in August.

The 58-year-old had been in Spain and other locations, as he was sought by gardaí in relation to the Regency Hotel shooting and murder of David Byrne.

The Spanish High Court this week refused his appeal against his extradition but with the condition that he be allowed serve any potential prison term in Spain if he wishes.

Hutch departed an airport in Madrid this afternoon on board an Air Corps CASA aircraft shortly after 2.30pm and is due to arrive in Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, Co Dublin this evening.

The aircraft has headed north towards the Spanish coast – with specialist gardaí on board.

This article will be updated.