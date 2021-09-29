#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 29 September 2021
Advertisement

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch en route from Spain and due before court in Dublin tonight

Hutch departed Madrid on board an Air Corps plane shortly after 2.30pm this afternoon.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 29 Sep 2021, 3:44 PM
1 hour ago 9,453 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5560933
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GERRY ‘THE MONK’ Hutch will arrive in Ireland this evening and is set to appear in court on charges of murder related to the Regency Hotel attack. 

Hutch was arrested by Spanish Police who were carrying out surveillance on his home in the south of Spain on the Costa del Sol in August. 

The 58-year-old had been in Spain and other locations, as he was sought by gardaí in relation to the Regency Hotel shooting and murder of David Byrne.

The Spanish High Court this week refused his appeal against his extradition but with the condition that he be allowed serve any potential prison term in Spain if he wishes.

Hutch departed an airport in Madrid this afternoon on board an Air Corps CASA aircraft shortly after 2.30pm and is due to arrive in Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, Co Dublin this evening. 

The aircraft has headed north towards the Spanish coast – with specialist gardaí on board.

This article will be updated.

Related Read

13.08.21 From street gang thief to one of Europe's most wanted - the life of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie