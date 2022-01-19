#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 19 January 2022
Advertisement

Five people dead and 11 others hospitalised after fire at Spain retirement home

The fire broke out around midnight at the facility in Moncada in Valencia.

By AFP Wednesday 19 Jan 2022, 7:57 AM
1 hour ago 4,541 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5658485
Image: Shutterstock/Jose Hernandez Camera 51
Image: Shutterstock/Jose Hernandez Camera 51

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE died and several have been injured after a fire early this morning at a retirement home in eastern Spain, emergency services said.

The fire broke out around midnight at the facility in Moncada in Valencia, with six fire engines deployed, the region’s firefighters tweeted.

They said “five people are dead”, while 11 people were taken to hospital because of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters had to rescue 25 people from the blaze, and all 70 remaining residents were evacuated.

The fire had been brought under control and firefighters were ventilating the premises, they added.

Local media quoted witnesses who described how nursing home workers, together with firefighters and police officers, rescued the elderly through one of the staircases of the two-storey building.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

According to the local press, initial investigations indicate the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in an oxygen unit.

© – AFP, 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie