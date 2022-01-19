Five people dead and 11 others hospitalised after fire at Spain retirement home

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE died and several have been injured after a fire early this morning at a retirement home in eastern Spain, emergency services said.

The fire broke out around midnight at the facility in Moncada in Valencia, with six fire engines deployed, the region’s firefighters tweeted.

Advertisement

They said “five people are dead”, while 11 people were taken to hospital because of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters had to rescue 25 people from the blaze, and all 70 remaining residents were evacuated.

The fire had been brought under control and firefighters were ventilating the premises, they added.

Local media quoted witnesses who described how nursing home workers, together with firefighters and police officers, rescued the elderly through one of the staircases of the two-storey building.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

According to the local press, initial investigations indicate the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in an oxygen unit.

© – AFP, 2022