Allianz, AXA, FBD, RSA and Zurich to give relief on car insurance premiums

FIVE INSURERS HAVE committed to giving customers relief on car insurance premiums, after calls were made to do so now that people are restricted where they can drive to.

This could be a refund or discount, the insurance companies have said.

Allianz, AXA, FBD, RSA and Zurich have agreed to give this ‘relief’, but said it will vary from insurer to insurer based on their customers and and the company’s “different claims experience”.

The group said that they were offering the relief “to reflect an expected lower volume of claims due to the travel restrictions imposed during Covid-19 crisis”.

This comes after a number of calls were made for the insurance company to offer discounts to customers – including from the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

In a statement last Friday, 17 April, Donohoe said after a meeting with Insurance Ireland, that he was “concerned” regarding the response of insurers to the Covid-19 crisis.

He called on motor insurers to be “pro-active and generous” in relation to their treatment of motor insurance policyholders.

In relation to the treatment of motor insurance policyholders, I pointed out that a combination of the very profitable part of this market over the last 12 months, when combined with what is likely to be a significant reduction in claims for this period, provides a strong case for some type of refund of consumers motor premium package.

The group of five insurers said in a statement today:

“The financial supports, such as refunds or discounts, applied by each insurance company will reflect their individual claims experience to date.

If extended Covid-19 restrictions on movement result in sustained lower road usage and claims frequency through the summer and beyond, insurers have agreed to further review the situation.

“Given the different pricing models and different customer profile of each insurer’s book, the precise amounts will vary across the market.

“Each insurer will independently calculate the detail of discounts/rebates involved and communicate with its customers in the coming weeks.”

Moyagh Murdock, CEO of Insurance Ireland, said: “We are now six weeks into the Covid-19 restrictions on movement and it is clear that road usage levels have fallen significantly.

She said that insurers were recognising “the unique challenges” in the Irish market by “signing up to a set of core principles”, which are mentioned above.

Murdock said that “this is good news for Irish motor insurance customers”.

“[It] comes following the introduction of a number of other supportive customer measures from Irish insurers spanning motor, home, business and health insurance.

“Irish insurers understand that many customers are experiencing difficulties related to the Covid-19 crisis and are keen to assist wherever they can,” she said.