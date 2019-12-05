This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 5 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five men appear in court charged with conspiring to murder Hutch family member

Each of the accused men are charged with taking various roles with the intention of helping with the murder of Patrick ‘Patsy’ Hutch.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 5 Dec 2019, 8:11 PM
14 minutes ago 657 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4920326
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

FIVE MEN HAVE appeared before the Special Criminal Court charged with conspiring to murder a member of the Hutch family last year.

Each of the accused men are also charged with taking various roles with the intention of helping a criminal organisation commit a serious offence, namely the murder of Patrick ‘Patsy’ Hutch.

Two of the five accused have been further charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation within the State.

Ciaran O’Driscoll (24), with an address at Avondale House, Cumberland Street, Dublin 1; Patrick Curtis (38) and his brother Stephen Curtis (32), both of Bellmans Walk, Seville Place, Dublin 1; Mohammed Smew (27), with an address at Milners Square, Shanowen Road, Santry, Dublin 9; and Michael Burns (43), of no fixed abode are all charged with conspiring with one or more persons to commit a serious offence, to wit, the murder of Patrick Hutch within the State between 1 February 2018 and 10 March 2018, both dates inclusive.

This offence is contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Each of the five men are also charged with participating in activities intending to facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, namely the murder of Hutch within the State between 1 February 2018 and 28 February 2018, both dates inclusive.

Patrick Curtis and Burns are also facing charges of directing the activities of a criminal organisation between 1 February 2018 and 10 March 2018.

In addition, the five accused men are charged with participating in activities intending to facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit, the murder of a person unknown within the State between 1 February 2018 and 10 March 2018, both dates inclusive.

Furthermore, the five accused are also charged with conspiring with one or more persons to commit a serious offence, to wit, the murder of a person unknown within the State on the same occasion.

Burns is further accused of possession of a firearm silencer/suppressor and five rounds of 9mm parabellum calibre ammunition in such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable inference that he had not got them in his possession for a lawful purpose on 10 March 2018 at Méile An Rí Road, Balgaddy, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

State solicitor Ciara Vibien, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), said the DPP was applying for an order to have the five men tried before the Special Criminal Court in respect of all offences.

In certain cases, the DPP can certify that in his or her opinion the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey, presiding, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge James Faughnan, made the order, directing that the five men be tried before the non-jury court.

Evidence was given by several gardaí to the three-judge court concerning the arrest, charge and caution of each accused man.

Counsel on behalf of O’Driscoll, Patrick Curtis and Stephen Curtis asked the court to consider making a recommendation for their clients to be detained in Mountjoy Prison rather than Portlaoise Prison.

However, Mr Justice Coffey said this was a matter for the governor of the prison as the court did not have jurisdiction concerning the welfare of prisoners.

Defence counsel Michael Bowman SC, for Burns, said he intended to apply for bail for his client before Christmas.

The five accused men were remanded in custody until 3 February, when it is expected they will be served with books of evidence.

Comments have been closed as the case is before the courts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie