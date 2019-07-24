This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
5 people arrested after power tools, cocaine and prescription drugs seized in Co Clare

As part of Operation Thor, gardaí carried out a day of action in the Ennis area today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 4:39 PM
Operation Thor being carried out in the Ennis area today
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized power tools, cocaine, prescription drugs and cash in Co Clare.

As part of Operation Thor, gardaí carried out a day of action in the Ennis area today.

During the operation, gardaí conducted a number of searches and seized suspected stolen power tools, cocaine with an estimated street value of €6,000 (pending analysis), prescription drugs with a value of €1,000 and a large sum of cash.

Five persons were arrested in connection with this investigation.

The operation was carried out by local gardaí along with members of the Clare divisional drugs unit, roads policing unit, Ennis warrants unit, community police, western region armed support units and the Limerick divisional drugs garda & dog, officers from customs, the Department of Social Welfare and the Road Safety Authority.

