The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #CAVAN: Gardaí investigating the deaths of a couple at their home in Cavan believe it may have been a tragic accident.
2. #PAYMENTS: A new social welfare payment has been introduced for 65-year-olds who are no longer employed.
3. #SNOW: Met Éireann has said the country can expect cold weather warnings this week while a nationwide weather advisory note remains in place.
4. #BORDER CONTROLS: People travelling from Northern Ireland into the Republic are being turned back at the border if they do not have an essential reason for travel.
5. #CONSTRUCTION: Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien confirmed that the government is working on plans to allow the construction sector to re-open on 5 March.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
