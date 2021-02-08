New weekly payment of €203 introduced for 65-year-olds after rise of pension age

A NEW SOCIAL welfare payment has been introduced for 65-year-olds who are no longer employed.

Plans for such a payment were announced in the Programme for Government after the pension age was raised to 66.

The rate of payment is €203 per week (the same rate as the Jobseeker’s Benefit) with an increase for dependants, if eligible. Eligibility for the payment is determined by a person’s PRSI contributions.

A person in receipt of this payment will not be required to be available for full-time work or genuinely seeking work and they will not be required to sign on the Live Register.

Recipients are exempt from participating in Activation unless they choose to engage and can also participate in a course of education while retaining their full payment entitlement.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Social Protection Minister Humphreys said: “For many people, due to their contract of employment, retiring at the age of 65 is their only option.

“These are people who have been working all their lives and, for many, finding new employment can be difficult.”

Humphreys said people will not have to “sign on” or go on the Live Register as “this is a specific payment targeted at people in the year leading up to when they reach pension age”.

The minister added that various other issues in relation to the State Pension”are being examined by the independent Commission on Pensions”, which is due to make recommendations to her department in the summer.

Applications can only be made when a person reaches 65 years of age. This payment will continue until the person reaches pension age provided they continue to meet the eligibility conditions.

Eligibility

To qualify for this payment a person must have fully ceased employment or self-employment, and be resident in Ireland. A person who takes up casual or part-time work while in receipt of the payment should notify the department and discontinue their claim.

The Department of Social Protection has identified people in receipt of the Jobseeker’s Benefit who are eligible for the new payment and “is in the process of advising them of the relaxation of conditions to their claim and of their automatic transfer to the scheme”, a statement noted.

While in receipt of the Benefit Payment for 65-Year-Olds, a person continues to get credited contributions on their social insurance record if they had an entitlement to them at the start of the claim.

A self-employed person (or a person who was previously self-employed) may be entitled to unemployment credits also.

This means that the person receiving this payment will not have a break in their social insurance record and the credits they receive are reckonable for other social welfare purposes such as the contributory State Pension.

Aside from the online application method, individuals can email forms@welfare.ie to request a paper application and it will be posted to them – however, this will take longer than applying online.