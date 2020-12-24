The 5 at 5: Christmas Eve

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FINALLY The United Kingdom and the EU have reached an agreement on the Brexit trade deal, with just days to go until the 31 December deadline.

2. #RESTRICTIONS Restaurants and pubs closed at 3pm today as new Covid-19 restrictions kicked in.

3. #COVID-19 The latest figures were released a few hours early today, and show 922 cases and eight deaths have been reported.

4. #CHANNEL CROSSING Thousands of lorry drivers could spend Christmas in the Kent traffic backlog, as Covid tests take place on those wanting to cross the Channel.

5. #WIND WARNING A wind warning has been issued for 10 counties in the west on St Stephen’s Day.