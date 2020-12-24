Coronavirus: 8 deaths and 922 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 922 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 8 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been 2,192 deaths in Ireland linked with Covid-19, along with 83,073 cases of the virus.

NPHET’s stark warnings

During a briefing at the Department of Health yesterday, public health officials made a number of stark warnings about Ireland’s current epidemiological situation.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the current epidemiological situation is “the most serious it has been since last March”.

Dr Cillian De Gascun said that “preliminary data” suggests that the new UK Covid-19 variant has been identified in Ireland for the first time – but is not “solely responsible” for the dramatic increase in cases over the past week.

Yesterday there were 938 cases confirmed, and on Tuesday there were 970. On Monday there were 727 new cases confirmed, on Sunday there were 764 cases, on Saturday there were 527 cases, and on Friday there were 582 new cases. Last Thursday there were 484 cases.

The Government received advice from NPHET yesterday to close non-essential retail from St Stephen’s Day, but there are no plans to introduce further restrictions before Cabinet meets again next Tuesday, 29 December.