Tuesday 22 December 2020
Health Minister says that are over 900 new Covid-19 cases today

This time last week there were around 300 new cases confirmed.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 22 Dec 2020, 1:54 PM
10 minutes ago 2,635 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5308797
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has said that there will be over 900 new Covid-19 cases announced today.

The Minister said that a week ago, there were 329 new cases announced. Donnelly told RTÉ Radio’s News at One that cases have been growing even quicker than NPHET’s worst predictions, and the cases for today prove that.

Yesterday there were 727 new cases confirmed. On Sunday there were 764 cases, on Saturday there were 527 cases, Friday there were 582 new cases, on Thursday there were 484 cases, and on Wednesday there were 431.

“Inevitably some of it is due to socialisation – we know that,” Donnelly said.

He said that the cases were increasing at such a rate that the question has been asked if “some of this being driven by the variant in the UK”.

According to what is already known about the new variant, it is significantly more contagious than other variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Donnelly said that we would know “in a few days” if the new variant is in Ireland, but that the Government is working on the assumption that the variant is already here.

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

