Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 16 December 2020
Coronavirus: Six deaths and 431 new cases confirmed in Ireland

NPHET confirmed the latest figures in a statement this evening.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 5:57 PM
21 minutes ago 20,024 Views 44 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5301553
Dr Tony Holohan at the launch of the national vaccination strategy yesterday
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Dr Tony Holohan at the launch of the national vaccination strategy yesterday
Dr Tony Holohan at the launch of the national vaccination strategy yesterday
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A FURTHER 431 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further six people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 2,140, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 77,197.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 87.9.

As of 2pm today, 207 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. There have been 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 185 are men, 244 are women
  • 67% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 134 in Dublin, 53 in Donegal, 25 in Cavan, 24 in Louth, 22 in Mayo, and the remaining 173 cases are spread across all other remaining counties.

Counties Source: NPHET

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said:

We are seeing significant and concerning indicators that this disease in moving in the wrong direction, including an increase in positivity rates, and 7-day and 14-day incidence, and our 5-day average has now increased to 339 cases.

“Recent international experience has demonstrated just how quickly this disease can get out of control.”

“These trends are all the more troubling because of the delicate and precarious situation we are in – as a country, we are heading into a period of potential widespread inter-household and inter-generational mixing.

This is an ideal opportunity for the virus to spread and impact on those most vulnerable to its severest effects. Don’t give Covid-19 this chance: limit your contacts, prioritise who you meet, and let’s remain vigilant so we can get through this together.

“NPHET will meet tomorrow to review the epidemiological situation.”

