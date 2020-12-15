#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 15 December 2020
Coronavirus: Eight deaths and 329 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 15 Dec 2020, 5:52 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported 329 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

A further eight people with the illness have died in the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The death toll from the disease in Ireland now stands at 2,134, with a total of 76,776 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 162 cases are men and 166 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 37 years old
  • 86 cases are in Dublin, 41 are in Louth, 34 are in Donegal, 25 are in Limerick, 17 are in Kildare and the remaining 126 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today, 196 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU.

There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

