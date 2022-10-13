Flamethrower-wielding Jimmy Carr may destroy Hitler painting for new Channel 4 show

CHANNEL 4 HAS bought a painting by Adolf Hitler for a new programme which could see comedian Jimmy Carr destroy the artwork with a flamethrower.

The station has bought artworks created by “problematic” artists such as convicted sex offenders Rolf Harris and Eric Gill, the Guardian reports.

The new show, called Art Trouble, will feature debates around separating artists from their works. It will then be decided if the artwork should be destroyed using a variety of instruments including a flamethrower.

Ian Katz, Channel 4’s director of programming, confirmed that if the studio audience chose to save the painting by Hitler, it would be “appropriately” disposed of.

He told the Guardian: “There are advocates for each piece of art. So you’ve got an advocate for Hitler. There’ll be someone arguing not for Hitler, but for the fact that his moral character should not decide whether or not a piece of art exists or not.”

Advertisement

Channel 4 is also releasing a new two-part drama based on the infamous Wagatha Christie trial which happened over this summer.

This Is England actress Chanel Cresswell will play Coleen Rooney and Harry Potter star Natalia Tena will star as Rebekah Vardy.

Michael Sheen, known for his portrayals of real-life figures such as Sir Tony Blair and broadcaster David Frost, will appear as Rooney’s barrister David Sherborne.

Wayne Rooney will be played by Dion Lloyd and Jamie Vardy will be played by Marci Nagyszokolyai.

Earlier this summer, Vardy, 40, lost a libel battle against 36-year-old Rooney over a viral social media post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.

In the post, Rooney said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

Her sleuthing efforts saw her dubbed Wagatha Christie in reference to the popular mystery writer.