Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 13 October 2022
Advertisement

Flamethrower-wielding Jimmy Carr may destroy Hitler painting for new Channel 4 show

The station has bought artworks created by “problematic” artists such as convicted sex offenders Rolf Harris and Eric Gill, the Guardian reports.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 13 Oct 2022, 9:11 AM
12 minutes ago 1,247 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5892136
Image: Ian West via PA
Image: Ian West via PA

CHANNEL 4 HAS bought a painting by Adolf Hitler for a new programme which could see comedian Jimmy Carr destroy the artwork with a flamethrower.

The station has bought artworks created by “problematic” artists such as convicted sex offenders Rolf Harris and Eric Gill, the Guardian reports.

The new show, called Art Trouble, will feature debates around separating artists from their works. It will then be decided if the artwork should be destroyed using a variety of instruments including a flamethrower.

Ian Katz, Channel 4’s director of programming, confirmed that if the studio audience chose to save the painting by Hitler, it would be  “appropriately” disposed of.

He told the Guardian: “There are advocates for each piece of art. So you’ve got an advocate for Hitler. There’ll be someone arguing not for Hitler, but for the fact that his moral character should not decide whether or not a piece of art exists or not.”

Channel 4 is also releasing a new two-part drama based on the infamous Wagatha Christie trial which happened over this summer.

This Is England actress Chanel Cresswell will play Coleen Rooney and Harry Potter star Natalia Tena will star as Rebekah Vardy.

Michael Sheen, known for his portrayals of real-life figures such as Sir Tony Blair and broadcaster David Frost, will appear as Rooney’s barrister David Sherborne.

Wayne Rooney will be played by Dion Lloyd and Jamie Vardy will be played by Marci Nagyszokolyai.

Earlier this summer, Vardy, 40, lost a libel battle against 36-year-old Rooney over a viral social media post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.

In the post, Rooney said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

Her sleuthing efforts saw her dubbed Wagatha Christie in reference to the popular mystery writer.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie