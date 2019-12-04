This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Some Aer Lingus and Ryanair flights out of Ireland cancelled due to national strike in France tomorrow

Ryanair and Aer Lingus today announced that the strike will see a number of its services cancelled.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 1:36 PM
8 minutes ago 495 Views 2 Comments
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

THERE WILL BE significant disruption to flights across Europe after a national strike was announced in France.

Around 90% of high-speed trains have been axed, most of the Paris metro will be shut, hundreds of flights are cancelled and the majority of schools closed in tomorrow’s planned strikes over French president Emmanuel Macron’s planned pension reforms.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus today announced that the strike will see a number of its services cancelled. 

A statement from Ryanair read: “As a result of a national strike in France, Thursday 5 December 2019, we have been forced to cancel a small number of flights. 

“All affected customers have already been informed by SMS and email, advising customers of their option of a free move or refund. If you have not received an email or SMS message, then we expect your flight to operate as scheduled. 

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by this national strike. We will do everything we can to minimise your disruption, which is sadly beyond out control.” 

Aer Lingus added: “Due to a national strike in France, EI524 (Dublin to Paris) and EI525 (Paris to Dublin) on Thursday 05 December are cancelled. Guests whose flights are cancelled have been notified and can choose to rebook or opt for a refund.”

The strike – which is open-ended and could last several days — has drawn comparisons between the struggle between government and unions in November-December 1995 when the country was paralysed for some three weeks.

Workers across France will have to work from home or find ways to access their offices using car-sharing services, rental bikes or e-scooters.

