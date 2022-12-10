More flights cancelled at Dublin Airport as passengers advised to check airlines for updates

A NUMBER OF flights in and out of Dublin Airport have been cancelled this morning following yesterday’s disruption due to the cold weather.

143 flights were cancelled at the airport yesterday as airlines experienced difficulties trying to de-ice planes, with significant delays also being seen.

A Status Yellow freezing fog and ice warning remains in place nationwide until midday, with Met Éireann warning of hazardous conditions and icy surfaces.

As of 9am, airlines have confirmed that 23 outbound flights and 27 inbound flights at Dublin Airport have been cancelled. Several flights are also delayed.

In a tweet this morning, Dublin Airport said it is “fully open and operational”.

“However, as a knock-on from the issues faced by airlines yesterday, a number of flights have been cancelled,” it said.

“Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest info regarding their flight.”

In a statement to The Journal, daa media relations manager Graeme McQueen said: “All surfaces at Dublin Airport including runways, aprons, stands, roads and walkways were pre-emptively treated through the night and are fully open and operational again today as they were for the entire day on Friday.

“Daa’s teams were on hand in the terminals during the night to help passengers seeking to rebook their cancelled journeys from Friday, providing water, etc to those waiting at airline desks,” he said.

Live information for Dublin Airport departures can be found here.

Meanwhile, Ryanair has also advised passengers to check its website for updates before travelling to Dublin Airport “due to ongoing icy weather conditions”.

“Our teams are working hard to minimise any disruption caused to our customers as a result of these severe weather conditions, which are entirely beyond our control, and we sincerely apologise to affected customers for any inconvenience caused,” the airline said.

Ryanair also said that there were only 11 out of 15 security lanes open at Terminal 1 at 5am this morning. It added that this was not enough and that it would lead to long security queues.

Aer Lingus has said that it plans to operate “almost all flights this weekend as scheduled”.

“We continue to monitor the weather conditions throughout the weekend but wish to reassure our customers that our teams are doing all they can to minimise any disruption to their travel plans,” the airline said.

Aer Lingus is also advising passengers to check their flight status on its website before travelling to Dublin Airport.

“Any customers impacted by disruptions will be notified and advised of their options,” the airline added.

“We apologise to any customers whose travels have been impacted.”