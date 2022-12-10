Status Yellow freezing fog and ice warnings remain in effect nationwide as cold snap continues

The First World War Military Grave Yard on the Curragh in County Kildare, is shrouded in fog with a covering of snow and frost on the ground.

A NATIONWIDE STATUS Yellow freezing fog warning remains in place this morning as Met Éireann said it would remain very cold across the country.

The warning remains in effect until midday today, alongside a Status Yellow ice warning.

A Status Yellow snow/ice warning is in place in Donegal and will not lift until midday.

Yellow warnings are also in place in Northern Ireland, with the UK Met Office issuing an ice warning for Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Derry. This remains in effect until midday tomorrow.

Met Éireann has warned of treacherous conditions due to the freezing fog, with sharp to severe frosts expected alongside ice and black ice on footpaths and roads.

In its forecast this morning, Met Éireann said that it remains “very cold” across the country this morning, with frost ice and patches of freezing fog.

Very cold early this morning with frost ice & patches of freezing fog❄️🌫️



These will linger in some areas today⚠️



Many areas will be mainly dry with some sunny spells🌥️



Wintry showers in Ulster & Connacht will move southwards this morning & become isolated



Max of only 0 to 4C pic.twitter.com/NgDEV4V5ih — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 10, 2022

The forecaster said that these will linger in some areas, but that many areas will have a dry day with sunny spells.

Met Éireann also said that wintry showers in Ulster and Connacht this morning will move southwards and will become isolated during the day.

Highest temperatures are expected to be between 0 and 4 degrees.

This evening is expected to be mainly dry but remain cold, with widespread severe frost and ice on roads and paths set to develop.

Patches of freezing fog will also develop in some areas, while some wintry showers will also develop in eastern coastal counties.

Tonight, temperatures will fall to between -5 and 0 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

Meanwhile, travel disruption looks set to continue today after 143 flights going into or out of Dublin Airport were cancelled yesterday as a result of the cold weather.

Severe weather causing difficulties for airlines attempting to de-ice planes caused 69 flights out of the capital’s airport to be cancelled, alongside 74 flights that were due to land. A number of flights also experienced significant delays.

This morning, over 25 flights due to depart or arrive at Dublin Airport have so far been cancelled.

Daa has advised passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

Live information for Dublin Airport departures and arrivals can be found here.